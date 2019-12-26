Wall Street makes a Santa Claus rally, printing record closing highs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The S&P 500 added about 17 points, or 0.5% to end the session at roughly 3,240.
  • Nasdaq added 70 points, or 0.8% to about 9,023.
  • The DJIA rose 107 points, or 0.4% to close near 28,622.

US benchmarks moved higher in a Santa Claus rally and thing trading conditions,  setting new intraday and closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, +0.37% rose 107 points, or 0.4% to close near 28,622. The S&P 500 added about 17 points, or 0.5% to end the session at roughly 3,240 while the Nasdaq added 70 points, or 0.8% to about 9,023.

The performance could be attributed to the recent progress towards a so-called phase-one US/Sino trade deal. Also, given the holiday season and shopping sprees, we have seen Mastercard Inc rally along with Shares of Amazon.com Inc rising 4.2% after it claimed the best holiday sales season ever.

US/Sino trade deal in the making

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Wednesday that officials from Beijing and Washington were in “close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work.”

On Xmas Eve, President Trump said that the “deal is done, it’s just being translated right now,” adding that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, would hold a signing ceremony for the partial trade resolution in January.

“We’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done.”

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 28494
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 28494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 28101.15
Daily SMA50 27731.1
Daily SMA100 27123.21
Daily SMA200 26715.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28494
Previous Daily Low 28494
Previous Weekly High 28506
Previous Weekly Low 28148
Previous Monthly High 28196
Previous Monthly Low 27058
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28494
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28494
Daily Pivot Point S1 28494
Daily Pivot Point S2 28494
Daily Pivot Point S3 28494
Daily Pivot Point R1 28494
Daily Pivot Point R2 28494
Daily Pivot Point R3 28494

 

 

