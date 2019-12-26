Wall Street makes a Santa Claus rally, printing record closing highs

- The S&P 500 added about 17 points, or 0.5% to end the session at roughly 3,240.
US benchmarks moved higher in a Santa Claus rally and thing trading conditions, setting new intraday and closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, +0.37% rose 107 points, or 0.4% to close near 28,622. The S&P 500 added about 17 points, or 0.5% to end the session at roughly 3,240 while the Nasdaq added 70 points, or 0.8% to about 9,023.
The performance could be attributed to the recent progress towards a so-called phase-one US/Sino trade deal. Also, given the holiday season and shopping sprees, we have seen Mastercard Inc rally along with Shares of Amazon.com Inc rising 4.2% after it claimed the best holiday sales season ever.
US/Sino trade deal in the making
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Wednesday that officials from Beijing and Washington were in “close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work.”
On Xmas Eve, President Trump said that the “deal is done, it’s just being translated right now,” adding that China’s leader, Xi Jinping, would hold a signing ceremony for the partial trade resolution in January.
“We’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done.”
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|28494
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28101.15
|Daily SMA50
|27731.1
|Daily SMA100
|27123.21
|Daily SMA200
|26715.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28494
|Previous Daily Low
|28494
|Previous Weekly High
|28506
|Previous Weekly Low
|28148
|Previous Monthly High
|28196
|Previous Monthly Low
|27058
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28494
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28494
