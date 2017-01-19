Wall Street in the red while stocks get nervous about the unknown in Trump

The Trump trade was again a weak play, with Wall Street in the red by the close of play on Thursday - the day before Donald J Trump takes up the presidency of America.

The markets were mixed on Wall Street with the dollar bouncing back and yield son the rise with strong US data while stock markets, on the other hand, were jittery ahead of Trump's inauguration tomorrow and uncertain times in a deflationary period, while markets expect the Trump administration to bring about fiscal spending and reflation while targeting 4% growth in the US economy - however, many analysts at skeptical of his policies working, such as corporation tax cuts.

We can expect higher volatility as we enter a period of the unknown and that fear could play out negative on stocks until Trump offers a convincing leadership in respect of getting the US economy on track for higher rates of production.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.32 points, or 0.4%, to close lower again at 19,732.40, while the S&P 500 index finished up 8.20 points, or 0.4% to close at 2,263.69. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index closed down 15.57 points, or 0.3%, and finished at 5,540.08.

What will Trump bring and how to trade his presidency?