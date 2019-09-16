Wall Street in the red on heightened geopolitical risks

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost 143 points, or 0.5%, to end near 27,077.
- The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to end around 2,998.
- The Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower to end around 8,154.
US stocks on Wall Street were on the back foot on Monday in a risk-off environment while investors took to the sidelines, rattled by the attacks on the Saudi Arabian oil facilities over the weekend, renewing geopolitical fears over the region. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost 143 points, or 0.5%, to end near 27,077, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.3% to end around 2,998. The Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower to end around 8,154.
A reduction of 5.7mb/d is significant loss for the oil markets but the geopolitics of it all could be far more significant for financial markets in general and the economic implications are numerous and add to an already fragile global economic backdrop. "Heightened geopolitical tensions are likely to add to investor caution," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
US data
Meanwhile, markets are getting set for the Federal Reserve this week and manufacturing is going to b a big component in the decision making processes through the rest of this year and next's.
The analysts at ANZ Bank explained that the US Empire State manufacturing index slipped to 2.0 (mkt: 4.0) in September from 4.8 in August. "New orders moderated to 3.5 from 6.7 and shipments fell to 5.8 from 9.3. But it wasn’t all one-way traffic. Employment gains partly offset those declines, rising to 9.7 from -1.6. There was also a rise in prices paid (29.4 vs. 23.2) and received (9.2 vs. 4.5), in line with the acceleration in core CPI inflation last month. That said, the 6-month ahead activity index fell to 13.7 from 25.7, so while the Empire index continues to run above the national ISM measure signals of further softening in the pipeline remain."
DJIA levels
Technically, the index may continue to struggle from here if obeying the bearish doji candle formation through the 27200s and should the risk profile of markets continue to deteriorate, bears can target the 21-DMA, the 50 and then the 200 DMA. Further below lies the May and Jun lows in the 24700s as a double-bottom target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.