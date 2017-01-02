Wall Street in the green on bullish sentiment from the Fed

Wall Street was in the green on the same day that the Fed left rates on hold and indeed as expected.

The Fed came after a series of decent data from the US economy including the manufacturing and ADP report ahead of this week's nonfarm payrolls data. this coupled with a bullish statement on the US economy, notably that business confidence has improved, stocks flourished in a pro-business environment.

However, the is an air of caution with respect to Trump's recent ban on immigration to seven countries for 90 days, while this is not in itself a bid upset for the economy, the implications of the procedures that Trump seems to cut in order to drive his executive orders through is alarming to markets, and when it comes to further geopolitical events, we wonder how Trump will behave and who it might upset. What the market had put its chips down on was a pro-business and reflationary environment, yet his first days in office have been volatile in respect to his policies and without some form of order which is creating a great deal of uncertainty in the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed took up points, or 0.1%, to end at 19,889 while the Nasdaq Composite Index also made an advance by 27 points, or 0.5%, to close at 5,642. The S&P 500 moved higher but by just less than a point to close at 2,279.

