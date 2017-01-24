Wall Street in the green on better earnings and Trump-pro-business-traction

Wall Street reversed on Tuesday as markets see some conviction coming through from Trump on his third business day in office and on the back of that along with fresh corporate earnings, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were setting record highs.

US President Trump: if the pipelines are built in the USA, "they should use American steel"

Trump has already laid down his pro US business stance and has just signed an executive order to advance with the Keystone and Dakota pipelines which helped to boost energy across the board today.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 112.86 points, or 0.6%, to finish at 19,912.71, while the S&P 500 index finished up 14.87 points, or 0.7%, at 2,280.07, with the materials and financials sectors outperforming. The Nasdaq Composite index lost 48.01 points, or 0.9%, down to 5,600.96.

FTSE 100, IBEX 35, CAC 40, DAX all green; PM May 0-1 UK's Supreme Court

US Dollar Index recovers from 1-month lows and rises above 100.00