Wall Street in the green, dollar ripped, oil dumped

Wall Street closed in the green but have some way to go before reaching the all time highs.

Market wrap: dollar makes fresh decade highs - Westpac

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 119.16 points, or 0.6%, to close at 19,881.76.

The S&P 500 index closed higher by 19.00 points, or 0.9%, and finished at 2,257.83 while the Nasdaq Composite index ended the day up by 45.97 points, or 0.9%, and finished at 5,429.08.

Oil making major moves as full markets return for 2017 action

The biggest event that hit the wires at the start of the week for the return of US markets was WTI dropping from $54.61 highs down to $51.51 with the strength in the U.S. dollar and concerns that OPEC will not be able to keep the accord between members and non member nations as the price of oil is driven higher. The US dollar rallied to new 14 month highs as well.

Ready for 2017?