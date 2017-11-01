Wall Street in the green after Trumps news confernece

Wall Street stocks performed better on Wednesday on the back of the President-elect Donald Trump's press conference.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a decent 98.75 points, or around 0.5% and closed at 19,954.28 and again closing in on the 20,000 mark. The S&P 500 index finished up as well, but only by 6.42 points, or 0.3% to finish at 2,275.32 and again just shy of the record with the energy sector leading the way. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index finally finished up 11.83 points, or by just 0.2% to close at 5,563.65 and making its fifth straight record close in a row.

Economic wrap: Trump's news conference was combative and defensive - Westpac

It was indeed a volatile day in the markets with a weakness in the greenback leading into Trumps news conference and then taking a whack on the lack of conviction from Trump in respect to fiscal policies and simply more of the same defensive and combatant rhetoric that markets are tired of and instead are looking for real tangible plans - hence, there was nothing supportive to the dollar and it dropped below the 102 handle in the DXY and was a lot lower across the board.

Market wrap: disappoints over lack of fiscal policy from Trump's presser - Westpac