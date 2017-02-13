Wall Street finishes at record highs for third consecutive session

Wall Street closed at record highs for the third session in a row supported by the financials and industrials sectors.

Treasury yields rise for 3rd session in a row ahead of Yellen’s comments with the US 10yr treasury yields moving up to a multi-day rise from 2.41% to 2.45% while the Fed fund futures also hardened by 1bp, bringing the likelihood of a March meeting hike at around 25% and the June meeting still at 100% while the US dollar index closed up 0.2% to a three-week high.

Oil bulls capped again, correction headed for break of 4hr sma?

In respect of stocks, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 142.79 points, or 0.7%, to close at a record 20,412.16. the leaders in the mighty Dow were Caterpillar Inc.+2.27% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. +1.46%. The S&P 500 index finished up by 12.15 points, or 0.5%, to a record 2,328.25. The financials were the main gainers by 1.1% and industrials up by 1%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index closed up by 29.83 points, or 0.5%, to a record 5,763.96.



