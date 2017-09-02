Wall Street: financials rise 1.4%, US dollar revives; Trump did it again

Wall Street echoed the value of the new informal structure in the US administration as it moved higher across the board 'based only' on Trump's vague 'big league' comments that offered no details at all.

The main question remains; what if Trump cannot deliver, then what? Wall Street titans have extended their stock buybacks over the last 2-years and a strong dollar may erode overseas profits. Unless, something materializes soon equity markets are in for a tough path in the months ahead.

Energized financial stocks took the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher while the Nasdaq rose 32 points, or 0.58%, to close at 5,715.18. The Dow rose 118.06 points, or 0.59%, to finish at 20,172.40 while the S&P 500 index SPX, +0.58% climbed 13.20 points to finish at 2,307.87.

WTI continued on greener pastures on Wall Street today and managed to end above $52 handle while the US dollar clocked higher as Trump 'big league tax' added the missing confidence dollar bulls needed to keep their heads above the water. "U.S. Treasurys fell Thursday after a 30-year bonds sale, with the benchmark 10-year note yield rising to 2.39 percent and the short-term two-year note yield hovering around 1.18 percent. The 30-year bond yielded 3.016 percent," explained Fred Imbert at CNBC.