Wall Street extends rally, DJIA hits new all-time highs

Energy shares lead rally on rising crude oil prices.

CBOE Volatility Index edges lower on strong risk appetite.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day decisively higher on Wednesday amid strong demand for risk-sensitive assets on the back of the improved market sentiment.

As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading at fresh all-time highs at 29,484 points, adding 0.7% on the day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.55% and 0.75%, respectively.

Earlier today, several Chinese news outlets reported that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients have started to increase. Moreover, the number of new infection cases seem to be rising at a softer pace to further boost the sentiment. Reflecting the upbeat mood, the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, is down 4.15% on the day.

Energy sector gains traction

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Energy Index, which seems to be capitalizing on the 3% increase in crude oil prices, is up 1.5% to lead the winners. On the other hand, the defensive Real Estate and the Utilities indexes are posting modest daily losses.