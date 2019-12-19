Wall Street extends rally despite political drama

Investors shrug off impeachment of US President Trump.

Financial shares post modest losses 10-year US T-bond yield loses momentum.

Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Thursday as investors don't seem to be paying any mind to US President Donald Trump's impeachment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were both up 0.25% on the day while the S&P 500 was up 0.15%.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Financials Index is posting small losses in the early trade as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retraces daily gains on the back of disappointing Philadelphia Manufacturing Index.

On the other hand, the Consumer Staples Index and the Communication Services Index are both gaining around 0.4% to lead the winners.