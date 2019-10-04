Wall Street extends gains to key upside 50-DMA target

- DJIA, added 372.68 points, or 1.42%, to 26,573.72.
- S&P 500 index put on 41.38 points or 1.42% to 2,952.01.
- Nasdaq Composite climbed 110.21 points, or 1.4%, to 7,982.47.
The prospects for a Federal Reserve rate cut kept hopes alive on Wall Street following further evidence from US economic data that a rate cut is warranted. The Nonfarm Payrolls report fell behind expectations and Fed chair Jerome Powell said the economy “faces some risks” but is still “in a good place”.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, added 372.68 points, or 1.42%, to 26,573.72 while the S&P 500 index put on 41.38 points or 1.42% to 2,952.01. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 110.21 points, or 1.4%, to 7,982.47.
US data
The jobs report calmed immediate-doom fears but the data certainly left the door open for a rate cut, potentially as soon as this month's interest rate decision meeting.
"The September US jobs report shows payrolls growth of 136,000, which was a touch weaker than the 145,000 consensus. It reinforces the message that jobs growth is slowing and with wages also undershooting expectations – growth of 2.9% year-on-year versus expectations of 3.2% - the fundamentals underpinning consumer spending may not be as strong as we had believed," analysts at ING Bank explained.
Eyes on the Fed and CPI
Next week should be telling, with not only the US Consumer Price Index print, but Chair Powell will deliver further remarks at the annual NABE Conference next week. The FOMC minutes could also shed some light on the Fed's thinking about the surges in repo market rates.
"We look for headline CPI to tick up a tenth to 1.8% y/y in September (0.1% m/m) despite another monthly decline in energy prices. Core inflation should stay unchanged at 2.4% y/y, reflecting a firm 0.2% m/m advance — though slightly softer than in Jun-Aug, as core goods inflation was likely softer m/m. That said, a steady 0.2% m/m gain in services should support core prices," analysts at TD Securities explained.
DJIA levels
The DJIA extended its recovery from the 200-day moving average having completed and extended beyond a 50% mean reversion of the August to recent swing highs and to score below the psychological 26000 level. The index rallied to the 50 and 21-DMA confluence area meeting the Sep lows-resistance line in the mid-26000's following the bullish pin par marked on the prior session's daily candlesticks, closing above the 200 4-hour MA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
Gold struggles to stretch higher above $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways in a tight channel above the $1,500 mark on Friday, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated sharply during the early trading hours as markets reacted to the labour market data from the United States (US).
USD/JPY retreats below 107.00 despite Wall Street rally, consolidates weekly losses
The USD/JPY pair jumped to 107.12 after the release of the US employment report but it failed to hold on top of 107.00 and dropped to 106.80.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.