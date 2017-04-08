Wall Street ends week higher on improved sentiment and upbeat data

Major equity indexes in the U.S. recorded modest gains on Friday to close the week on a positive note after today's data from the U.S. ramped up the rate hike expectations, allowing financials to record solid gains.

Today's jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in nonfarm payrolls, is assessed as a factor that could allow the Federal Reserve to start shrinking its $4.5 trillion bond portfolio as early as September. Moreover, according to the CME Group FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25 bps rate hike in December, the third of the year, also increased after the data.

JP Morgan Chase shares gained 1.3% while the Goldman Sachs became the best performer of the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it added more than 2% on Friday. After rising to 422.26, the S&P financial index .SPSY closed the day at 420.74, up 0.7% on the day.

In the meantime, solid second quarter earnings results kept coming on Friday, further supporting the equity indexes. "We would expect next week to see market highs again just based on the positive tone created by strong second-quarter earnings and favorable outlooks," Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group, told Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 52.86 points, or 0.24% to 22,078.96, the S&P 500 rose 0.07 %, or 1.75 points, to 2,474.33, and finally the Nasdaq Composite gained 4.54 points, or 0.07%, to 6,344.88.

Headlines from the U.S. session: