Wall Street ends quiet session marginally higher

Major equity indexes in the U.S. recorded moderate gains on Monday and remained relatively calm amid a lack of macroeconomic data releases and political developments. Nevertheless, robust second quarter earnings from big corporations and last Friday's upbeat nonfarm payroll report continue to keep the positive market sentiment alive.

Commenting on today's market action "today there's a lack of conviction either way. There's no reason to be a seller yet and there's no reason to be a buyer at these levels as earnings season winds down and you don't have much in the way of economic news this week," Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth in New York, told Reuters.

Falling crude oil prices on Monday weighed on the S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY, which dropped nearly 1%. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate settled at $49.39, losing 0.5%. However, technology and consumer sectors' .SPLRCS, up 0.7%, and its technology .SPLRCT, up 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day higher for the ninth session in a row at 22,118.42, adding 25.6 points, or 0.12%, after recording a fresh record high at 22,121.20. The S&P 500 added 4.08 points, or 0.16%, to 2,480.91 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 32.21 points, or 0.51%, to 6,383.77.

