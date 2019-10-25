Wall Street ends on a positive note, ebut traders eyeing risk events next week

- US stocks clinch strong levels on corporate earnings ahead of a busy week ahead.
- DJIA managed to clear prior highs on Friday, adding 152.53 points.
US stocks were ending the week on a positive note ahead of what is going to be a jam-packed month-end next week with a number of key risk events taking place from around the world. On Friday, the S&P 500 scored its second-highest close in history and the Dow Jones Industrial Average too ended on the front foot, not a million miles away from its own record close.
Its been the businesst time of the quarter for earnings and the benchmarks were supported on yet further encouraging results. Indeed the hopes of a trade deal between the US and China continued to underpin a bullish tone on Wall Street. Subsequently, the S&P 500 index put on 12.26 points, or 0.4% to end at 3,022.55 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, added 152.53 points at 26,958.06, a gain of 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished 57.32 points higher or 0.7% at 8,243.12.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead next week, we have a series of events, and not least the Federal Open Market Committee as well as the Chinese Manufacturing PMIs. However, Brexit is also in the mix, so global equity markets are sure to be on standby and it would not be surprising to see some profit-taking into these events as investors seek out safe havens such as Gold.
DJIA levels
Following several consecutive bearish closes, the DJIA managed to clear prior highs on Friday, supported all the while by the 21-day moving average. A break back into the 27000s is required to stave off the risk of downside extension. A break below the 50-DMA opens risk to the 26200s and the 200-DMA in the same vicinity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline sub-1.100 ahead of the weekly close
Despite the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was downwardly revised to 95.5 in October, the greenback remains the strongest. EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows and not done yet.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.