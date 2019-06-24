Wall Street ends mixed, with only the DJIA ending higher by 9 points

- DJIA ending higher by 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to around 26,728.
- S&P 500 was ending lower by 0.2% to finish around 2,945.
- Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% to end around 8,006.
U.S. stocks started the week on the back foot in the main, with just the Dow Jones Industrial Average managing to hold onto slight gains, ending higher by 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to around 26,728. The S&P 500 was ending lower by 0.2% to finish around 2,945 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3% to end around 8,006. Energy stocks were among the worst performers for the day as the Iran threat was dialled down by Trump's U-turn on the airstrike last week and an optimistic approach to settling the threat of nuclear arms while imposing fresh sanctions on the nation.
Run for the hills or party time?
"Global markets are sending decidedly mixed messages at present," analysts at ANZ Bank noted:
- "US equities have had a stellar run as bond yields plummet globally on expectations of weaker US interest rates, in a good old-fashioned ‘bad news is good news because monetary stimulus is coming’ dynamic. It’s not indiscriminate, however, with defensive stocks sharply outperforming on clear signs of a global growth slowdown.
- And gold, which traditionally trades either as a safe haven or an inflation hedge, has burst through USD1400/oz for the first time since 2013.
- But then Bitcoin has made a spectacular comeback too, lifting from just over USD3000 in mid-December to almost USD11,000 now, and its safe-haven qualifications are highly dubious, one would have thought.
- So which is it; run for the hills or party time? Walk hill-ward with a load of party supplies? Interesting times."
DJIA levels
The DJIA scored through its record closing high last Friday leaving the index in bullish territories, although shy of the 26951 Oct 2018 highs and the 27000 psychological level. On the flipside, below 26500, the prior sideways consolidating above the 61.8% Fibo retracement level of April to June swing highs and lows guard 25984 and then a 50% mean reversion of the current range to the 257940s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.