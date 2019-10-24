Wall Street ends mixed on busy earnings season, DJIA lowest low in consecutive daily losses

Business time for corporate earnings weigh made for a mixed day on Wall Street.

Brexit and trade wars continue to take the spotlight.

US benchmarks ended mixed on Thursday, while the Dow was under the weather following a drop in the shares of 3M as corporate quarterly results kept traders alert and active on Wall Street with a handful of Dow components and 45 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, dropped 28.42 points, or 0.11%, to end the session at 26,805.53. The S&P 500 index, meanwhile, added 5.77 points to 3,010.29 and the Nasdaq Composite Index put on 66 points, or 0.81%, at 8,185.80.

Brexit and trade deal update

As for other news, the UK PM called for a snap election on 12 December, with a vote on the motion to be held on Monday.

"It would be the third general election in four years. A two-thirds majority is required; Labour said it would support an election once a no-deal Brexit is ruled out and the EU has granted an extension. Johnson said “it is our duty to end this nightmare”. If the motion passes, it is theoretically possible but unlikely that Parliament could rush through the deal before dissolution on 6 November,"

analysts at ABZ Bank explained.

US-China relations:

VP Mike Pence made a speech on Thursday where he criticised China’s human rights record, telling Hong Kong protesters “we stand with you”. Meanwhile, the analysts at ANZ explained that under the Phase 1 deal, the White House reported that China’s purchases of US farm goods would scale up to USD40–50bn/y within a couple of years, while the US will delay a tariff increase scheduled for 15 Oct.

DJIA levels

The DJIA has made several consecutive bearish closes but the 21-DMA is proving to be firm support, although the lowest low since the series of bearish days started and a breach of the moving average makes for a fragile foundation at this juncture. A break back into the 27000s is required to stave off the risk of downside extension. A break below the 50-DMA opens risk to the 26200s and the 200-DMA in the same vicinity.