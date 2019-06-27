Wall Street ends mixed as traders get set for the G20

- S&P 500 now headed for its best month since January, DJIA consolidating.
- Trump has threatened additional tariffs on China, all eye son G20.
U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday ahead of the Xi/Trump meeting where there are hopes from the bulls that an agreement will prevent another round of antagonistic tariffs on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. However, on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, lost 10 points, or 0.04% to 26,526 while the Nasdaq composite index COMP rose 58 points, or 0.73% to 7,967. The S&P 500 index added 11 points, or 0.38%, to 2,924 and is now headed for its best month since January.
US data and G20 expectations
The final Q1 GDP estimate was unchanged at 3.1% saar vs expectations of 3.2%. However, the not so good news was personal consumption was revised 0.4%pts lower to +0.9%. Meanwhile, as markets expect trade talks to resume between Xi and Trump leading to additional US tariffs to be delayed for a period of time, analysts at ANZ Bank argue that the complexity of resolving economic aspirations between the two countries is a herculean task and note markets remain cautious. "For now, a lot of negative news has been priced in, with markets understandably subdued ahead of the outcome of the meeting which is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Trump has threatened additional tariffs on China if no progress is made at G20 towards a trade deal."
DJIA levels
The DJIA is clinging to the pivot at 26552 on the daily chart, consolidating having backed away from the 3rd Oct 2018 highs which is putting the 26951 Oct 2018 highs and the 27000 psychological level back off the charts for the meantime. On the downside, and below 26500, the prior sideways consolidating above the 61.8% Fibo retracement level of April to June swing highs and lows guard 25984 and then a 50% mean reversion of the current range to the 257940s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted around 1.1350/60 for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair struggles for direction after reaching a fresh three-month high earlier this week. Focus on weekend G-20 summit and EU Council. Soft German inflation and mixed US data kept investors side-lined.
GBP/USD erases gains and pressures weekly lows
GBP/USD trades in the 1.2660 region, pressuring weekly lows as optimism about US-China trade truce fades. High-yielding assets become less attractive, the dollar´s demand still quite limited.
USD/JPY extends retreat from 1-week highs to test daily lows
The USD/JPY dropped to 107.65, slightly above Asian session lows and remains near the lows. Earlier today peaked at 108.15, the highest level in a week before turning to the downside.
Gold momentarily slips below $1400 mark, fresh weekly lows
Gold momentarily slipped below the key $1400 psychological mark and refreshed weekly lows during the early North-American session.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.