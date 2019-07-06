- The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +1.66% advanced 1.7% to 7,742.
- The S&P 500 SPX, +1.05% rose 1% to end near 2,873.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +1.02% climbed 263 points, or 1%, to finish around 25,983.
Wall Street was adding the week's gains on a fourth straight daily bullish close despite the weaker-than-expected jobs report, which, only added to expectations that the Federal Reserve would carry out rate cuts as soon as July.
"While we were expecting jobs growth to slow down this time, few could have predicted such weak payroll numbers," analysts at ING Bank said, adding, "the poor reading only cements market expectations for Fed rate cuts ahead." The U.S. economy added 75,000 jobs in May, falling short of the 185,000 expected by analysts.
Subsequently, the S&P 500 rose 1% to end near 2,873 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) added 263 points, or 1%, to finish around 25,983. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, +1.66% advanced 1.7% to 7,742. The Dow snapped a six-week losing streak. Meanwhile, on trade, there were reports that theU.S. and Mexico were making progress, boosting investor spirits, Donald Trump said he was optimistic on the prospect of a deal while helped keep optimism alive.
"There is still time for the Trump administration to pull back from the brink ahead of G20 meetings at the end of this month – or to be pulled back by resistance from Congress,'
analysts at RBC Economic Research said.
DJIA levels
On a technical basis, the DJIA index extended its run of daily bullish sticks and settled above the 61.8% Fibo retracement level. The opening bullish gap to 26070s was pierced and bullish eyes land on the 78.6% Fibo of the recent range, with a confluence of the 12th April gap. On the flipside, below the 200 D EMA and then the 25200 level, as being around the 11th March swing lows, on a break of 25000, bears can look towards 24500s and then 50% of the upside run made at the end of Dec at 24150.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.