Wall Street drifts higher, waiting for return of a full market's appatite after digesting the Turkey

Wall Street ended with a marginal gain on Tuesday after the Xmas break in a slow market with very little liquidity while many participants are squared until the New Year and stomaches for of Christmas - we will have to wait for that to digest before a risk appatite returns in 2017.

US Dollar Index flat around 103.00

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 11.23 points, or 0.1%, by the end of the session and closed 19,945.04, still with a way to go until the 20,000 psychological mark. The Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.5% to close at 5,487.44. The S&P 500 rose just 0.2% to close at 2,268.88.

This will likely be the theme until the New Year, quiet trading and drifts either way and until there is a new catalysts or indeed until markets come back with an appetite on a year that is destined to give us plenty to work with, from the FOMC, EU politics and Trump.

