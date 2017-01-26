Wall Street: Dow made a record high again

Wall Street was mixed on Thursday while gold dumped, the dollar rebounded.

The attention was on Trump again, but this time his controversial actions today striked up some concerns in his aggressive Mexican wall comments (Mexican president cancels planned trip) turned the recent rebounds in MXN as well as periphery currencies and RUB fell, despite the Oil Complex rising over 2% on lower OPEC shipping and Trump moving against biofuels, as noted by analysts at Westpac. The Dow hit a new record industrials while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq drifted lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 32.40 points, or 0.2%, to close at record 20,100.91, while the S&P 500 index finished lower by 1.69 points, or 0.1%, to close at 2,296.68. The Nasdaq Composite index ended down 1.16 points and finished at 5,655.18. As far as data, the US Dec Home sales fell -10.8% (expected -0.7%). We also had the US Dec Chicago Fed, Jan Flash PMI and Jan Kansas Fed surveys that were all firmer than consensus. The US 10yr moved higher by +2bp to 2.54%.