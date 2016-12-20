Wall Street: Dow Jones closes just shy of the 20,000 psychological level

Wall Street completed the day higher again on Tuesday, driven by a rally in bank stocks that are set to do well on higher interest rates.

However the Dow Jones Industrial Average completed just beneath the mentally imperative 20,000 level. Both the Dow and Nasdaq Composite Index shut at new unsurpassed highs, with the S&P 500 missing the mark regarding its own particular record. The S&P 500 SPX, increased by 8.23 points , or 0.4%, to 2,270.76, driven by financials. The Dow DJIA, climbed 90.95 points, or 0.5%, to close 19,974.14 while the Nasdaq increased 26.50 focuses, or 0.5%, to 5,483.94.

The market continues to factor in positives in Trumps presidency and US 10yr treasury yields remain elevated, ranging between 2.55% and 2.59% overnight while the 2yr ranged between 1.23% and 1.25%.

"Fed funds futures continued to price in a 100% chance of another hike by June, " explained analysts at Westpac, adding, "Fed moderate Williams spoke, saying the balance of risks is shifting slightly to the right."

US Dollar Index off highs, still headed toward highest close in 14 years