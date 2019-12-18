Wall Street continues to push higher led by Communication Services

US stocks extend gains into sixth straight day.

Communication Services Index gains 0.7% in early trade.

US House set to vote on impeachment against President Trump.

After posting gains for the fifth straight day and closing at fresh record highs on Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Wednesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.

Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is up 0.7% to lead the winners in the early trade. On the other hand, the Industrials Index is down 0.2% despite a 1% gain witnessed in Boeing shares following Tuesday's selloff.

In the meantime, the US House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and political unrest could make it difficult for the risk-sensitive stocks markets to preserve their bullish momentum.