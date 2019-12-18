Wall Street continues to push higher led by Communication Services

- US stocks extend gains into sixth straight day.
- Communication Services Index gains 0.7% in early trade.
- US House set to vote on impeachment against President Trump.
After posting gains for the fifth straight day and closing at fresh record highs on Tuesday, Wall Street's main indexes started the day in the positive territory on Wednesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.12% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.16% and 0.22%, respectively.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, the Communication Services Index is up 0.7% to lead the winners in the early trade. On the other hand, the Industrials Index is down 0.2% despite a 1% gain witnessed in Boeing shares following Tuesday's selloff.
In the meantime, the US House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump and political unrest could make it difficult for the risk-sensitive stocks markets to preserve their bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
