Wall Street closes with heavy losses as investors seek refuge

Major equity indexes in the U.S. recorded large losses on Thursday as investor moved away from riskier assets amid rising geopolitical tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Commenting on today's market action, "markets are looking for any reason at all for a reset. That reset is being triggered by North Korea geopolitical concern and stretched valuations," Peter Kenny, senior market strategist at Global Markets Advisory Group, New York, told Reuters.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index .VIX, which measures the expected near-term stock market volatility, surged to a fresh 3-month high at 16.06 on Thursday. The S&P 500 recorded its biggest drop since mid-May and closed the day at 2,437.75, down 1.47%. In addition to the low risk appetite, disappointing quarterly sales report from department stores Macy's and Kohl's dragged their shares lower 9.5% and 7% respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 104.69 points, or 0.93%, to 21,884.01 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 35.46 points, or 2.13%, to 6,216.87.

