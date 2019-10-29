Wall Street closes on the downside ahead of the Fed

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.07% ending around 20 points.
- The Nasdaq Composite dropped around 49 points, or 0.6%, to close near 8,277.
- The S&P 500 dropped around 3 points, or 0.1%, to end near 3,037.
US stocks on Wall Street were ending lower on Tuesday, retracing back from a record close the prior day as traders get set for the Federal Reserve meeting where the third cut since July is expected.
As for third-quarter earnings, shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, dropped over 2% after an earning's miss as the standout action on the earnings fromt for the day. Meanwhile, US data was somewhat ignored as markets get set for the key tier-one event in US and Chinese PMIs, US Nonfarm Payrolls and indeed the Fed.
US data and geopolitics
US Pending Home Sales Index lifted 1.5% in September, beating market expectations of a 0.9% rise. "Conference Board consumer confidence fell to 125.9 in October, from a revised September figure of 126.3. Meanwhile, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20 City Index dipped 0.16% in August," analysts at ANZ explained.
as for geopolitics, the US-China trade deal continues to progress with expectations that the Phase One deal will be signed on 17 November when the superpowers meet in Chile at the APEC summit. As for Brexit, the EU has formally adopted the flexible three-month extension until 31 January and the UK Lawmakers voted for a UK General election on 12th Dec.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|27110
|Today Daily Change
|8.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|27102
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26692.2
|Daily SMA50
|26657.08
|Daily SMA100
|26642.62
|Daily SMA200
|26236.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27174
|Previous Daily Low
|26988
|Previous Weekly High
|27020
|Previous Weekly Low
|26638
|Previous Monthly High
|27312
|Previous Monthly Low
|25978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27102.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27059.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27374
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.1100 as dollar suffers from trade war jitters
News indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November, have hurt the market’s sentiment, but also the greenback. EUR/USD at weekly highs above 1.1100.
GBP/USD settles around 1.2860 after Commons backed Dec. Elections
The UK House of Commons has backed Johnson’s plan to call for a December election. Little reaction in Pound crosses, with GBP/USD consolidating modest intraday gains.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA
The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a one-week-old trading range and climbed to near three-month tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to make it through the very important 200-day SMA barrier.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows on USD weakness, trades around $1,490
The XAU/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the European trading hours and fell to a fresh weekly low of $1,483.70.
China asks for rationality that Ethereum 2.0 promises
Chinese media call for caution when investing in companies related to China's new big bet. Migration from Ethereum to PoS is set to bring profitable and stable investments. Technically, the market is in transition to a cleaner and more stable upward environment.