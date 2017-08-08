Wall Street closes lower on risk aversion

After starting the day on a high note, major equity indexes in the U.S. reversed course in the late NA session and closed the day lower after US President Trump's comments pushed investors away from riskier assets.

A recent article by the Washington Post claimed that a report by U.S. intelligence officials concluded that North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles. Following this development, US President Trump crossed the wires, saying "if North Korea escalates nuclear threat, they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." CBOE Volatility Index jumped to a fresh monthly high, suggesting that investors started seeking refuge.

"That's a foregone conclusion they might have this capability. That they'd actually use it has not been priced in. If we were threatened, the U.S. would take action and there'd be a Treasury rally," Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners in Chicago, told Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 33.08 points, or 0.15%, to 22,085.34, the S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,472.50 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 13.31 points, or 0.21%, to 6,370.46.

Earlier in the session, gains in Apple, which pushed its shares to a record high with a gain of nearly 2%, was the primary fuel of the major indexes.

