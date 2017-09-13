Wall Street closes little changed as relief rally loses momentum

Wall Street closes little changed as relief rally loses momentumBy Eren Sengezer
At the end of a choppy trading session, major equity indexes in the U.S. closed with small gains as investors took some profit off the table coming off a two-day rally. Commenting on today's price action, "the market's slowed the treadmill to a slight pace from the run it was on," Matt Lloyd, chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management in Monument, Colorado, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Rising crude oil prices fueled the S&P 500 energy sector index SPCTR, making it the best performing sub-index of the day with a 1.25% gain. On the other hand, S&P 500 information technology SPLRCT dropped 0.3% amid the heavy selling pressure witnessed on Apple shares. iPhone X’s higher-than-expected price and availability date of November 3 disappointed investors, forcing the shares more than $1, or 0.8%, lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 39 points, or 0.18%, to 22,138.38, the S&P 500 was virtually flat at 2,494 points, and finally, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 6 points, or 0.09%, higher at 6,460.19.
Headlines from the U.S. session:
- Bitcoin drops below $4000 amid China's OTC ban
- Nigerian Oil Min: "Very unlikely" to join OPEC cuts before March
- U.S. government posts $108 billion deficit in August - Reuters
- OMB Director Mulvaney: Will be difficult to work with Democrats on tax reform - CNBC
- VIX: US politics and geopolitical risks remain high - Nomura
- Fed Chair Janet Yellen to be re-appointed? - UOB
- US PPI: Core inflation maintains trend - Wells Fargo
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.