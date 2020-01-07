Wall Street closes in the red, consolidates below record highs amid Persian Gulf crisis

- Nasdaq COMP, -0.03% dropped about 3 points, less than 0.1%, to close near 9,069.
- S&P 500 lost 9 points, 0.3%, closing near 3,237.
- DJIA, -0.42% ended around 120 points, 0.4%, lower at about 28,582.
US benchmarks on Tuesday were mostly lower by the close as investors preferred to stay on the sidelines than chase blue skies considering the risks associated with the crisis in the Persian Gulf. The headlines continued to roll on Tuesday, yet there have been no further threats of retaliation from Iran, only that the US is ready to strike back should there be retribution.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, -0.42% ended around 120 points, 0.4%, lower at about 28,582, while the S&P 500 lost 9 points, 0.3%, closing near 3,237. The Nasdaq COMP, -0.03% dropped about 3 points, less than 0.1%, to close near 9,069.
In corporate news, shares of Boeing Inc. BA, jumped mid-morning on a rumor that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway might be scooping up the stock.
US data
As for US data, the US Dec Non-Manufacturing ISM beat expectations at 55.0 (a high since Aug, versus forecast 54.5, prior 53.9), mostly due to strong business activity (57.2) despite new orders pulling back to 54.9 from a strong 57.1 in Nov and employment of 55.2 (55.5 in Nov).
US Nov factory orders fell -0.7%m/m (est. -0.8%m/m, prior +0.2%m/m) - broadly in line, as was the final update for volatile durable goods orders (non-defence/ex-air +0.2%m/m from initial +0.1%m/m). The US Nov trade deficit narrowed more than expected to –USD43.1bn (est. –USD43.7bn) - the smallest deficit since 2016, while the trade deficit with China notably narrowed to –USD25.6bn (smallest deficit since 2013).
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|28524
|Today Daily Change
|-102.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|28626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28371.5
|Daily SMA50
|27975.42
|Daily SMA100
|27306.45
|Daily SMA200
|26812.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28698
|Previous Daily Low
|28350
|Previous Weekly High
|28880
|Previous Weekly Low
|28346
|Previous Monthly High
|28712
|Previous Monthly Low
|27324
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28565.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28482.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28418
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28210
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28070
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28906
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro pressuring 1.1142 support rolling into Asia
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
USD/JPY: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance
USD/JPY is reversing up from the 108.00 handle and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The market is trading below the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking down from a bearish wedge pattern.
US dollar is not always a safe haven
We are getting a new debate about the nature and extent of geopolitical crises on currency levels. One point of view is that the dollar is not always a safe haven. This may be true but you have to go back quite far in recent history to find it.
Gold consolidated into the Wall Street close, elevated in risk-off conditions
Gold prices have been consolidating in the latter part of the US session and ending on Wall Street around 0.3% higher having travelled between a low of $1,555.30 and a high of $1,573.14 to end around $1,569.89.
GBP/USD extends losses to 1.3115 following dovish comments from BOE’s Carney
GBP/USD steps into Wednesday’s Asian session by stretching the previous day’s losses to the low of 1.3114, at 1.3117 by the press time. The pair declined from the high of 1.3213 on Tuesday amid broad USD recovery, political jitters in the UK.