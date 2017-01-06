Wall Street closes higher on robust data

Following yesterday's drop, U.S. stocks were able to record gains on Thursday on the back of robust macro data, with all three major equity indexes inching closer to their record levels.

According to ADP, private sector employment in the U.S. increased by 253,000 jobs in May, well above the market consensus of 185,000, ramping up the expectations for a strong NFP reading tomorrow, which would confirm a 25 bps rate hike in June. Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis explained Reuters that more than anything it (today's advance in stocks) was employment data driven, and it was such a resounding uptick over expectations and it bodes well for the Fed; certainly the numbers are very, very high in terms of the likelihood of that (hike) coming through for June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 135.53 points, or 0.65%, to 21,144.18, the S&P 500 rose 18.26 points, or 0.76%, to 2,430.06 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 48.31 points, or 0.78%, to 6,246.83.

Headlines from the U.S. session: