Wall Street closes higher despite poor US data

Major equity indexes in the U.S. were able to shrug off disappointing industrial production and retail sales data from the U.S. to close the day with modest gains on Friday.

Today's data showed an unexpected contraction in monthly retail sales in August and a 0.9% decline in industrial production. Commenting on the data, “investors are keeping an eye on the retail sales data, thinking it may be transitory, and are focusing on growth areas such as technology, which is mostly immune to policy decisions in DC and has avoided all the global noise,” Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee, told Reuters.

Technology sector staged a robust rebound on Friday, led by Apple shares, which gained more than 1% and closed higher for the first time since the introduction of the new iPhone on Tuesday. The S&P 500 information technology sector .SPLRCT gained 0.3% after recording losses in the two previous sessions.

All three major indexes recorded new record highs during the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 22,263.28 points, adding 0.27%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, or 19.38 points, to 6,448.47 and finally the S&P 500 added 0.12% to close at 2,497.00.

