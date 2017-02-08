Wall Street closes day mixed with Dow at record high and Nasdaq lower

Major equity indexes couldn't paint a clear picture on Wednesday as the Nasdaq Composite recorded losses despite the fact that the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 22K threshold for the first time.

Apple's better-than-expected second quarter earnings report and iPhone sales data, which were released after the closing bell on Tuesday, allowed its shares to gain nearly 5% on Wednesday and pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high. The index closed the day higher for the sixth time in a row at 22,016.24, up 0.24%, or 52.32 points. However, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 failed to take advantage of that as Facebook, Alphabet (Google) and Microsoft's losses offset the potential earnings.

Commenting on Apple's earning data, "Apple, at the heart of it, has a lot of consumer exposure, and the consumer is in great shape. But we would like to see some capex," Mike Baele, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon, told Reuters.

After spending a big portion of the session in the red, the S&P 500 added 0.06% to close at 2,473.75 with a late push. Finally, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05%, or 2.9 points, to finish the day at 6,353.36.

According to the latest data published by Reuters, two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter earnings so far and 72% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations.

Headlines from the U.S. session: