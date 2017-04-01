Wall Street closes close to the all time highs, Dow just shy of 20,000

Wall Street closed higher again on Wednesday after the Fed and investors keep piling into to stocks.

The Fed are painting a rosy picture of the US economy and that is driving investment into the US and US stocks. Bond prices falling will also drive investment while yields continue to rise on the Fed's hawkishness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher by 60.47 points or 0.3%, to close at 19,942.23 and close to the psychological 20,000 level again, but not quite making last month highs while on the other hand, the S&P 500 moved up by 12.92 points, or 0.6%, to close at 2,270.75 and a point below the all-time highs made last December. The Nasdaq Composite finished the session up by 47.92 points, or 0.9%, at 5,477.00.

FOMC Minutes: Policymakers generally agreed to continue to closely monitor inflation

DXY retreated due to a mixed message form the Fed, when policy makers at the FOMC “pointed to a number of risks that, if realized, might call for a different path of policy than the currently expected,”and this leaves the dollar exposed to a pullback below the 14 year highs made earlier thsi week.