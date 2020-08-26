Wall Street Close: US stocks surged on Wednesday

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83.48 points, or 0.3%, to 28,331.92.
- The S&P500 SPX gained 35.11 points, or 1.02%, to 3,478.73.
- The Nasdaq Composite IXICadded 198.59 points, or 1.73%, to 11,665.06.
The S&P 500 is now making its fourth straight record closing high as investors look through the coronavirus spread and bank on large-cap momentum stocks on the back of ongoing stimulus.
Additionally, the Nasdaq also set an all-time closing high, its 39th year-to-date, compared with a total of 31 reached in all of 2019.
The Dow remains the laggard of the pack which struggles for air while still 4.1% below its pre-COVID record, and 0.7% off showing a year-to-date gain. However, on the day ahead of the Jackson Hole, the index managed a modest advance.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 83.48 points, or 0.3%, to 28,331.92, the S&P500 put on 35.11 points, or 1.02%, to 3,478.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 198.59 points, or 1.73%, to 11,665.06.
As for data, July durable goods rose 11.2% for the month on month data for the third consecutive monthly rise in both headline and core orders which is positive news for the sustainability of the recovery.
Jackson Hole in focus
Meanwhile, for a preview of the Jackson Hole showdown, analysts at ANZ Bank explained that Powell’s speech on Thursday is expected to give guidance on the Fed’s review of monetary policy strategy.
- Expectations are looking for the statement on the long-run objectives of monetary policy to be updated at the September FOMC meeting and an endorsement of an average inflation target.
- Whether and how policy tools might be adapted to achieve an average inflation target is open to speculation.
- For example, QE could become conditional on macro and inflation developments, or date dependent. But the upshot is: adapting an average inflation target would be seen as undoubtedly dovish, meaning looser monetary policy for longer.
- An average inflation target would mean that the Fed would be willing to tolerate an overshoot in inflation to make up for an undershoot that had occurred over a certain (limited) period of time.
- In the current environment, this would anchor inflation expectations, lower real interest rates, and lead to policy being expansionary for longer than otherwise.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3474.25
|Today Daily Change
|38.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|3435.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3351.14
|Daily SMA50
|3236.3
|Daily SMA100
|3087.01
|Daily SMA200
|3078.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3453
|Previous Daily Low
|3426.25
|Previous Weekly High
|3400.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3354.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3293
|Previous Monthly Low
|3073.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3436.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3442.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3423.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3411.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3396.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3450.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3477
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in wait-and-see ahead of Powell
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, trading a handful of pips above the 1.1800 level. Speculative interest awaits for the Jackson Hole Symposium and potential new guidance from the Fed.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD bulls retake controls by crossing $1,950
Gold regains $1,950, currently around $1,954, at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal differed from the previous three-day losses while closing at the highest since August 19.
Boston Fed's digital dollar move strengthens crypto credibility
Throughout the short lifespan of cryptocurrencies, the prevailing narrative from the traditional finance world has served to undermine the movement, questioning the tech, criticising the security and implying that blockchain is anything but the future of industry.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.