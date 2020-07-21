Wall Street Close: US stocks plod on, but there is plenty of room for disappointments

- S&P 500 +5.44 +0.17% to 3,257.28.
- Dow +159.53 +0.60% to 26,840.40.
- Nasdaq -86.73 -0.81% to 10,680.36.
US stocks were scrambling their way into fresh recovery high territories on Tuesday, with momentum carrying the benchmarks a step further over the line that marks the June highs in the Dow and S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite hit another record high before retreating.
Investors cheered that European Union leaders agreeing on a fiscal stimulus deal following a marathon extended EU summit that lasted 5 days until the 11th hour.
This was a deal regarded as appropriate help support the virus-stricken region to recover from the first wave.
The deal still needs to be ratified, and the biggest concern now is whether individual member nations will face opposition to the agreement and delay the Fund and MFF.
It is highly questionable as to whether the Recovery Fund would be sufficient to see the region through a second wave of COVID-19 and an associated period of lockdown,
analysts at Rabobank explained.
Meanwhile, its all eyes on Washington, with fiscal stimulus discussions continuing Tuesday and this week.
The current programs under the more than $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act are set to expire at the end of the month, yet there is still no traction in Congress as equities approach a fiscal cliff.
The hopes, for now, of more stimulus, have so far been helping to put US equities on track for equaling their 2020 highs.
Room for disappointment for optimistic markets on a number of fronts
Investors are also pinning their hopes on a coronavirus vaccine as the race to create an effective, safe inoculation is well and truly underway.
Good news about the early tests on a range of vaccines has sustained markets this week. But large-scale trials are yet to come, and the production job ahead massive,
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
There’s plenty of room for disappointment for optimistic markets on a number of fronts.
Overnight the US accused China hackers of stealing vaccine-related research data, building on widespread accusations against Russia. It’s high-stakes stuff.
S&P 500 levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3274.25
|Today Daily Change
|28.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|3245.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3145.09
|Daily SMA50
|3080.46
|Daily SMA100
|2900.67
|Daily SMA200
|3041.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3246.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3199.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3242.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3129.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3228.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3217.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3214.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3183.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3167.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3261.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3277.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3308.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.