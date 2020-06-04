Wall Street Close: US stocks losing traciton ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

- Dow Jones unofficially closes down 6.45 points, or 0.02%, at 26,263.44.
- NASDAQ unofficially closes down 74.82 points, or 0.77%, at 9,608.10.
- S&P 500 unofficially closes down 12.65 points, or 0.41% , at 3,110.22.
US benchmarks ended mixed on the last day before the crucial jobs report from the US. The outlook for the economy is fickle and investors wearing their rose-tinted glasses assessing a promising outlook for the US economy were unable to ignore some of the cracks in the recent data and signs of a swell of COVID-19 on the horizon.
Consequently, the Dow was off its highs and ended up by around just 12 points, or less than 0.1%, near 26,282. The S&P 500 lost 11 points, or 0.3%, to close near 3,112 while the Nasdaq shed around 67 points, or 0.7%, to finish at 9,615.
Rising risk appetite outside of the US helped to buoy stocks on Wall Street, to begin with. However, a late-session sell-off took prices to test below the prior session's lows as the jobs data is expected to paint a telling picture of the economy in the form of Nonfarm Payrolls.
At the same time, as many as 20 states where new coronavirus cases are increasing over the past five days weighed on investor minds.
Meanwhile, the ECB delivered another bazooka which had helped to lift spirits in some areas of the financial markets, but not so much in stocks. We had already seen strong gains prior to today’s announcement on the expectations of the package.
The global equity rally has been spectacular
Analysts at ANZ Bank noted that the S&P 500, for example, is up 38% since its March lows, to sit only 8.2% below its February peak.
Causes of the global rebound are several: a sense that central banks have investors’ backs, huge fiscal stimulus, decidedly unappealing bond yields, and falling daily COVID-19 case numbers in most developed countries. But what’s lacking, on the whole, are decent earnings outlooks as the globe navigates an enormously negative income shock, with forward price to earnings ratios becoming eye-watering. Time will tell.
Investors hit the brakes ahead of NFP
Meanwhile, the longevity of this coronavirus crisis is the key factor here.
While the US stock market's recovery on prospects of an uninterrupted COVID-19 re-opening has been impressive, can it withstand a protracted economic downturn on the back of a market that can't replenish jobs for millions of people, in not just the US, but all over the world?
For instance, ahead of tomorrow's NFP, when we look at recent data and taking the jobless claims that fell this week, they remain extremely elevated considering the US economy is clearly on the re-opening path. In the context of an economy that is re-opening this data is extremely high, especially when viewed against previous recessions.
Also, Los Angeles Times analysis shows that the number of weekly cases in California continues to rise, exceeding 17,000 last week for the first time in the pandemic. California is one of about 20 states where new cases are increasing over the past five days, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The recovery in the jobs sector is unlikely to be swift when factoring in the fear of going back to work in the population all the while there is no cure nor vaccine and cases continue to rise – something to keep in mind heading into Friday's jobs market.
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|26270
|Today Daily Change
|-6.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|26276
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24634.5
|Daily SMA50
|23780.48
|Daily SMA100
|25163.44
|Daily SMA200
|26334.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26336
|Previous Daily Low
|25790
|Previous Weekly High
|25832
|Previous Weekly Low
|24476
|Previous Monthly High
|25832
|Previous Monthly Low
|22788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26127.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25998.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26680
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27024
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firms up above 1.1300 after the ECB and ahead of NFP
The EUR/USD pair is ending the day around 1.1330 after the ECB announced additional €600 billion in QE. US employment-related data weak ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report release.
USD/JPY pressures highs above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair retook the 109.00 level, helped by soaring government bond yields as the ECB pumped further liquidity. The poor performance of equities kept the upside in check.
XAU/USD rebounds from $1700 and breaks above $1720
Gold printed fresh daily highs after a short-lived correction to $1700 following the beginning of the American session. XAU/USD trades at $1722, the highest since Wednesday’s European session.
Bitcoin is stuttering toward 10K and much more....
Bitcoin has once again moved very close to the 10K mark once again. On the last break, the sellers stepped in at 10404.87 and the market fell pretty dramatically.
WTI oil recovery stalls below $38 with all eyes on the OPEC+
The recent rally on oil prices seems to have stalled this week, with WTI front-month crude oil futures trading sideways around $37 on Thursday after peaking at $38.15 on Wednesday.