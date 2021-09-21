Wall Street Close: US stocks closed mixed as Evergrande fears fade, focus on Fed

- US equities waver amid pre-Fed cautious, fears ahead of Evergrande payment deadline.
- Treasury yields benefit from hopes over stimulus, debt limit, DXY eases.
- Walt Disney shares dropped on delayed program production, ConocoPhillips cheer chatters over acquiring Permian Basin deal.
US shares closed mixed on Tuesday as fears over China’s Evergrande default abate and market players brace for the Federal Reserve begins two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. Even so, upbeat housing data and hopes of debt limit extension kept traders hopeful.
That said, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) dropped 0.15% to 33,919 whereas S&P 500 marked 0.08% daily loss while closing the day’s trading around 4,354. On the contrary, Nasdaq ends the day with 0.22% gains, around 14,746.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) also portrayed the sluggish mood while keeping the previous day’s pullback from the monthly top but closing with minimal losses. Alternatively, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.9 basis points (bps) to 1.328% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Investors expect China will save its biggest real-estate player, either directly or indirectly, from being like a Lehman saga. Evergrande Chairman and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath also sound optimistic in his latest speech and supported the brighter concerns.
Another risk-on factor was hopes of stimulus, as hinted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as the US Democratic Party’s push to suspend the debt ceiling. Recently, the US House votes 217-207 to favor temporary government funding and debt limit increase debate.
To be stock-specific, Walt Disney became one of the biggest negatives for S&P 500, down over 4.0%, after Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said the resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus was delaying production of some of its titles, per Reuters. On the same line was Activision Blizzard which struggles with regulatory aspects of workplace complaints.
On the positive side, talks that ConocoPhillips prepares to acquire Permian Basin assets of Royal Dutch Shell helped the COP quote to gain around 4.0%.
Moving on, investors will pay close attention to the Fed decision amid chatters over tapering, which if happened may amplify the bearish concerns for equities.
Read: Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains, and why China’s evergrande is causing wobbles elsewhere
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls move in and eye 1.1750/60 targets
EUR/USD bears are seeking a downside daily extension deeper into monthly support. EUR/USD bulls are stepping in which opens the risk of a meanwhile bullish correction. From a longer-term perspective, the price is pressured within monthly low territories.
GBP/USD: Pressure mounts ahead of central banks’ announcements
The Fed and the BoE will make announcements this week. UK public inflation expectations are up for this year and the upcoming ones. GBP/USD is technically bearish in the near term, poised to retest August monthly low.
Gold: NY correction could lead to a run on $1,790
The price of gold continued to rise until the late morning of the US session. XAU/USD was capped at a high of $1,781.83 and drifted back in a correction of the bullish impulse to trade near $1,775 by the closing bell on Wall Street.
Shiba Inu bulls can't hold SHIB from dropping to $0.000006
Shiba Inu price has fallen -28% over the past four trading sessions. Bears remain in control as bulls fail to complete a breakout above $0.000008. Bulls must hold $0.000007 to prevent a drop towards $0.000006.
Fed Preview: Three ways in which Powell could down the dollar, and none is the dot-plot
No taper now, but when? That is the main question for the Fed in its all-important September meeting. The bank buys $120B worth of bonds every month and it is set to reduce the pace at some point – the first step toward raising interest rates.