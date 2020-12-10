Wall Street Close: US labour market in tatters, hopes for stimulus prop risk appatite

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 69.55 points or 0.23%.
- The S&P500 fell 4.72 points or 0.13%.
- The Nasdaq Composite added 66.86 points or 0.54%.
Thursday was mixed for the benchmarks following a bounce from early lows scored due to the labour market data showing a jump in jobless claims.
The rebound came on hopes of stimulus after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks between Republican and Democratic senators on COVID-19 relief were making "a lot of progress" with more discussions expected in the day.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 69.55 points, or 0.23%, to 29,999.26, the S&P500 shed 4.72 points, or 0.13%, to 3,668.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added d66.86 points, or 0.54%, to 12,405.81.
US data and the ECB
US stocks fell initially when weekly initial jobless claims data that spiked by 137,000 to a seasonally adjusted 853,000, well above expectations for 725,000 and the highest level since mid-September.
''Inflationary pressures are starting to become evident with a 0.2% lift in core inflation in November. This was driven by higher prices for accommodation, airfares, vehicle insurance, and hospital services. Household appliances are also becoming more expensive. Annual core inflation remains low at 1.6% and unchanged from the previous month,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
Earlier in the day, as expected the European Central Bank announced an expanded asset program. ''An additional €500bn of funding was agreed to bring the total stimulus package to €1.85 trillion, but says it will only deploy what is needed,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank noted.
''The emergency bond-buying programme known as PEPP will be extended nine months to March 2022. The TLTRO-III bank lending package will be extended 12 months to June 2022 and four additional longer-term refinancing operations (PELTRO’s) will be offered in 2021 to provide a liquidity backstop.''
Brexit in deadlock
Meanwhile, on the Brexit front, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal.
He has, however, vowed to do whatever he can to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks. The European Union and Britain have set a deadline of Sunday to find agreement and prevent a chaotic break.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.