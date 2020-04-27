Wall Street Close: US benchmarks were climbing, COVID-19 lockdowns begin to ease

- Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 354 points, or 1.5%, to end near 24,129.
- S&P 500 climbed around 41 points, or 1.4%, to close near 2,878.
- The Nasdaq Composite added 96 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 8,730.
US benchmarks were climbing on Monday as investors focussed on the easing of lockdowns in certain areas of the country and other parts of the world as pressure continues to build across Europe for relaxation in measures to combat COVID-19.
The states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska have already started to ease restrictions on businesses despite warnings from public-health experts that such moves could be premature. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said their state will start to reopen the economy in certain areas “with certain precautions after May 15.”
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 354 points, or 1.5%, to end near 24,129, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 climbed around 41 points, or 1.4%, to close near 2,878. The Nasdaq Composite was also ending higher by around 96 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 8,730.
Meanwhile, in Europe, "Phased relaxation is the template Europe seems to be using," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. "In hard-struck southern Europe, the decline in daily new infections is continuing. Spanish PM Sanchez plans to announce a further relaxation in measures tomorrow and Italy will begin relaxing its lockdown in a week. Meanwhile, US polls suggest about 70% of voters there are more concerned about lockdowns easing too soon rather than too late."
Tuesday's data calendar is light, leaving the focus on COVID developments ahead of this week's FOMC and ECB meetings:
- "No further developments on QE or interest rates are expected, but we expect Powell to stress that the Fed is not out of ammunition."
- As for the ECB (Thursday), we expect it to raise the size of its emergency bond buying package (PEPP) by around EUR500bn to EUR1.250trn. Policy will remain extremely loose and we do not see the ECB falling short on providing liquidity and QE, although ECB sources Monday were guarding against further measures this week,
– analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|24110
|Today Daily Change
|342.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.44
|Today daily open
|23768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23005
|Daily SMA50
|23836.8
|Daily SMA100
|26288.12
|Daily SMA200
|26604.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23830
|Previous Daily Low
|23272
|Previous Weekly High
|24302
|Previous Weekly Low
|22926
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23616.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23485.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23416.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23065.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22858.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23974.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24181.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24532.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800
The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns
GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.