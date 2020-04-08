Wall Street Close: US benchmarks U-turn, DJIA +780

- Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by about 780 points, or 3.4%, at 23,434.
- The S&P 500 index ended up 3.4% at 2,750.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 2.6% better-off to 8,091.
US benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday vicious closing hour selloff. With signs of slowing numbers of COVID019 cases, there was fresh optimism that investors focused on whereby the US economy would be seen to bounce back should the lockdowns be tapered off as the US recovery from COVID-19.
Also, there was a recovery in the price of oil and oil-related stocks while investors get set for a major production cut among major crude producers on Thursday. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by about 780 points, or 3.4%, at 23,434, the S&P 500 index ended up 3.4% at 2,750 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 2.6% better-off to 8,091.
As for the FOMC minutes, in short, there were no major new revelations, but the minutes provide some context for the additional measures that have been announced since March 15, although the market mostly ignored the minutes. More here: FOMC minutes: All participants viewed near-term economic outlook as having deteriorated sharply
Analysts at ANZ explained that strong COVID-19 containment measures are working.
Key comments
- "Some badly affected European countries appear to have reached or may soon reach peaks in new cases, though in some other countries things will keep getting worse before they get better. In New Zealand, progress is encouraging, with new case numbers showing a clear downward trajectory.
- Continued lockdown measures will be required for a while yet to ensure that these trends continue.
- But looking ahead, the focus turns to a possible exit strategy. It won’t be straightforward, and we are unlikely to see normality for quite some time.
- A gradual lifting is possible to test the risk of resurgence. Activity restrictions will likely be required for a while yet to keep the risk of a renewed outbreak contained. Strong border restrictions will certainly be needed and countries will likely be quite insulated for quite some time. Global trade will remain weak; the WTO has said world trade could contract by 32% this year.
- A weak domestic demand backdrop will weigh on GDP for a number of years, with the recovery expected to be very protracted.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|23360
|Today Daily Change
|836.00
|Today Daily Change %
|3.71
|Today daily open
|22524
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21262.7
|Daily SMA50
|25248.64
|Daily SMA100
|26840.11
|Daily SMA200
|26826.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23560
|Previous Daily Low
|22412
|Previous Weekly High
|22508
|Previous Weekly Low
|20628
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22850.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23121.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20956
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23252
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23980
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24400
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
