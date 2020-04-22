Wall Street Close: US benchmarks recover from critical support, but bears are hungry

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back 456.94 points, or 2%, to end at 23,475.82.
  • S&P 500 added 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to close at 2,799.31.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index also added 232.15 points, or 2.7%, to close at 8,495.38.

Wall Street's benchmarks were making up some lost territory, recovering from conspicuously critical support levels on the longer-term charts as preferred to shrug of the canaries in the coal mines and instead focussed on whatever positives they could. Along with additional US stimulus being agreed, we have seen a sharp turnaround in the energy sector following the unprecedented collapse below zero in the price of oil futures with the market having another crack at the whip.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back 456.94 points, or 2%, to end at 23,475.82 while the S&P 500 added 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to close at 2,799.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index also added 232.15 points, or 2.7%, to close at 8,495.38. The moves took the Dow and S&P 500 from their lowest levels since April 7 and the Nasdaq from its lowest close since April 13.

Senators passed another coronavirus relief package worth around $500 billion for small businesses which are now expected to pass the House of Representatives this Thursday, as President Donald Trump threw his support behind the measure. This gave sentiment a lift while at the same time, there have been some rescue attempts form officials making encouraging statements in the case of the price of oil.

Reasons to stay bearish

However, the markets are not out of the woods yet and the following additional reading explains why:

"Things look to be calming down in markets after the recovery in oil prices and equities, with bond yield volatility somewhat contained too. But following on from our Weekly, we wonder how sustainable this all is with solvency now a key question across the debt-laden corporate sector, especially in the US," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. "The Fed and other central banks can lean in and help but they don’t have unlimited resources and we remain guarded about the outlook and question the sustainability of the recent bounce in sentiment, which may not last."

DJIA levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.76
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 107.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.24
Daily SMA50 108.47
Daily SMA100 108.87
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.89
Previous Daily Low 107.28
Previous Weekly High 108.52
Previous Weekly Low 106.93
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.27
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs

EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations.  Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data

GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility

Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility

After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches. 

Read more

WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery

WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery

While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.

Oil News

Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside

Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside

Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures