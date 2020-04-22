Wall Street Close: US benchmarks recover from critical support, but bears are hungry

- Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back 456.94 points, or 2%, to end at 23,475.82.
- S&P 500 added 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to close at 2,799.31.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index also added 232.15 points, or 2.7%, to close at 8,495.38.
Wall Street's benchmarks were making up some lost territory, recovering from conspicuously critical support levels on the longer-term charts as preferred to shrug of the canaries in the coal mines and instead focussed on whatever positives they could. Along with additional US stimulus being agreed, we have seen a sharp turnaround in the energy sector following the unprecedented collapse below zero in the price of oil futures with the market having another crack at the whip.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed back 456.94 points, or 2%, to end at 23,475.82 while the S&P 500 added 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to close at 2,799.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index also added 232.15 points, or 2.7%, to close at 8,495.38. The moves took the Dow and S&P 500 from their lowest levels since April 7 and the Nasdaq from its lowest close since April 13.
Senators passed another coronavirus relief package worth around $500 billion for small businesses which are now expected to pass the House of Representatives this Thursday, as President Donald Trump threw his support behind the measure. This gave sentiment a lift while at the same time, there have been some rescue attempts form officials making encouraging statements in the case of the price of oil.
Reasons to stay bearish
However, the markets are not out of the woods yet and the following additional reading explains why:
-
WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'
-
USD/JPY holding in familiar territory, yen resilient to bid in USD
-
WTI all depends on Cushing storage tanks, eyes on June expiry
"Things look to be calming down in markets after the recovery in oil prices and equities, with bond yield volatility somewhat contained too. But following on from our Weekly, we wonder how sustainable this all is with solvency now a key question across the debt-laden corporate sector, especially in the US," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. "The Fed and other central banks can lean in and help but they don’t have unlimited resources and we remain guarded about the outlook and question the sustainability of the recent bounce in sentiment, which may not last."
DJIA levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|107.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.24
|Daily SMA50
|108.47
|Daily SMA100
|108.87
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.89
|Previous Daily Low
|107.28
|Previous Weekly High
|108.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.93
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.08 amid devastating PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.08 after the French Services PMI plunged to a record low of 10.4. and Germany's to 15.9, considerably below expectations. Tensions are mounting ahead of the EU Summit and top-tier US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, holding onto its gains. The UK may have reached the peak of the coronavirus outbreak yet lockdowns are set to continue. Preliminary PMIs are eyed.
Forex Today: Oil pumped up, critical EU Summit and packed calendar promise high volatility
After an upbeat Wednesday, tensions are mounting as a busy Thursday awaits traders. The European Commission has floated a €2 trillion plan to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as officials in Brussels are trying to find a compromise between different approaches.
WTI: Probes 100-HMA above $15.00 during the recent recovery
While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday. Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.
Gold: Horizontal line near $1,719/20 guards immediate upside
Gold prices extend recovery gains but stay below near-term key resistance. MACD teases bulls, increases the odds for $1,739 recall. $1,704 acts as immediate key support confluence.