Wall Street Close: US benchmarks prefer Fed’s boost over Jobless Claims, DJI30 rise to one-month top

- Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by about 285 points, or 1.22%, at 23,719.
- The S&P 500 index ended up 1.45% at 2,790.
- The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.77% better-off to 8,154.
With the Fed’s surprise announcement of aids for mid-sized businesses surprising markets, over the already anticipated higher figures of the US Jobless Claims, the US equity benchmarks managed to post another positive closing before the long weekend including the Good Friday. Also affecting the market’s mood were comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell who cited fears of a slowdown in the first quarter while also expecting a recovery in the second half.
That said, the US equity benchmarks preferred cheering the upbeat news suggesting additional stimulus while paying a little heed to the negatives that are in fashion ever since the coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken the driver’s seat. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by about 285 points, or 1.22%, at 23,719, the S&P 500 index ended up 1.45% at 2,790 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.77% better-off to 8,154.
Other than the US catalysts, the much-awaited meeting of the global oil producers, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, also offered wild moves to the markets, especially to oil. The initial talks of an agreement on 20 million barrels per day of reduction in the output got defied with 10 million barrels per day of production cuts for two months starting from May. As a result, the black gold failed to hold onto the early-day gains while settling around $23.00 at the end of Thursday’s close.
Furthermore, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment dropped to the eight-year low of 71 whereas Jobless Claims crossed 5,250K forecast with 6,606K while upwardly revising the previous to 6,867K from initially report figures of 6,648K.
Amid all these, there was a ray of hope as the UK PM Johnson moves out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and helped markets to take a sigh of relief before the Easter break.
While also portraying the market sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields dropped four basis points to 0.729% by the end of Thursday.
Although most markets are close for Friday, the US is up for releasing March month inflation data that might have a wild reaction amid a lack of liquidity.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23719
|Today Daily Change
|285.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.22%
|Today daily open
|23438
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21245.1
|Daily SMA50
|25142.32
|Daily SMA100
|26795.35
|Daily SMA200
|26809.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23500
|Previous Daily Low
|22350
|Previous Weekly High
|22508
|Previous Weekly Low
|20628
|Previous Monthly High
|27086
|Previous Monthly Low
|18216
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23060.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22789.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21946
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21542
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23842
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24246
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24992
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above 0.6300 on Good Friday holiday with eyes on China CPI
AUD/USD remains above 0.6300, despite stepping back from the monthly high of 0.6363 to currently around 0.6330, at the start of Friday’s Asian session. Markets in Australia/US are closed for Good Friday, Chinese markets are up with March month inflation data on the cards.
USD/JPY: The greenback ticks down, trades above 108.00 figure
USD/JPY consolidates gains above the 108.00 figure. The level to beat for buyers is the 109.50 resistance. USD/JPY bull trend stays intact as the spot trades above the 108.00 handle and the 50/200 SMAs on the four chart.
Why stocks are recovering and where next
The S&P 500 index has recovered around half the losses it suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Is bad news priced in? How much credit does the Federal Reserve deserve? Where next for equities?
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.
Gold: Multiple upside barriers before crossing $1,700
Despite probing the multi-year high, marked on Thursday, Gold prices near the key resistances while taking rounds to $1,685 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. The Good Friday holidays in major markets are expected to limit the yellow metal’s moves.