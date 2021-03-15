Wall Street Close: Stocks rally into the close for fresh all-time highs

- The S&P 500 and Dow both hit and closed at all-time highs on Monday, as buying accelerated into the close.
- The Nasdaq 100 was the best performer, however, as long-term yields dropped.
- Markets were fairly subdued, however, as participants await key events later in the week.
Not the most exciting day on Wall Street, but still a solid showing. The major indices, which were under pressure in early trade, rallied in the second half of the US session, with buying accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 surged in the final minutes of trade to close at all-time highs just under the 3970 level, up 0.6% – bulls will be targeting the 4K level by the end of the week.
Meanwhile, the Dow also rallied 0.6% to close at all-time highs, though just missed out on hitting 33K for the first time. The Nasdaq 100 was the best performer of the major indices, rallying 1.0%, though the index still remains about 5.75% below its all-time intra-day highs. The VIX dropped 0.61 to 20.08, only just above the post-pandemic lows it set in mid-February.
In terms of sectoral performance; Big Tech and growth stocks benefited from a drop in long-term interest rates (the 10-year yield fell 3bps back to 1.60% and the 30-year yield dropped nearly 5bps to close to 2.35%). The S&P 500 Information Technology Index gained 0.8% - hence Nasdaq 100 outperformance. But the best performing sector was Utilities, up 1.1%. Financials dropped 0.9% amid lower yields and energy dropped 1.4% amid lower crude oil and natural gas prices.
Driving the day
US stock markets were understandably subdued given incoming key risk events later in the week, including US February Retail Sales on Tuesday and FOMC rate decision on Wednesday, as well as a plethora of other major central bank decisions on Thursday and Friday. But the bias remains towards more gains, as stock markets continue to benefit in the afterglow of the recently passed $1.9T stimulus package, which will send $1400 to each American (much of which is expected to be invested in the stock market), and amid ever improving US pandemic-related news (states continue to ease restrictions, infection and hospitalisation rates continue to drop and the vaccine rollout continues to accelerate).
In terms of fresh fundamental developments, there was not much to go off of; the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for the month of February, one of the timeliest looks at how the US manufacturing sector is fairing this month, beat expectations, rising to 17.4 from 12.1 previously. Meanwhile, a lot of attention has been paid to a panicked halting of the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout in the EU amid fears the vaccine might be linked to higher rates of blood-clots, though UK and US officials maintain there is no causal link between the two and it most certainly does not look like the US will be slowing their vaccine rollout as the European nations are doing. Elsewhere, talk of higher corporation taxes to help fund the next infrastructure-focused stimulus package has not hindered stock market sentiment just yet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure but above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair is down for a second consecutive day, trading in the 1.1920/30 price zone as the AstraZeneca vaccine woes continue with more European countries suspending its use.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance
Gold is testing the commitments of the bulls with a focus on the weekly 50% mean reversion confluence with old support. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how bulls now need to get over the daily resistance from within 4-hour bullish conditions.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.