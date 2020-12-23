- Dow Jones Industrial Average added 113.96 points, or 0.38%.
- The S&P 500 put on 2.72 points, or 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 36.80 points, or 0.29%.
US benchmarks moved higher into the final sessions ahead of Christmas as investors banked on a stimulus deal. Falling jobless claims also encouraged investors back into the market and to look through the threat of the coronavirus variant.
Initially, global markets were cautious as President Donald Trump threatened to veto a $2.3 trillion funding package, which also includes a long-awaited $892 billion pandemic relief deal.
However, economic data showed a welcome decrease in jobless claims and an uptick in new orders for durable goods. Also, Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared more likely after a senior European diplomat told Reuters that an agreement could be imminent.
''The fact that equity indices traded mostly in the green this morning reflects consensus expectations that Trump will signs the budget into law – though he could wait until the eleventh hour,'' analysts at Rabobank said.
''Assuming the US budget is signed into law in the coming sessions, it is likely to boost expectations regarding US economic output in Q1.''
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 113.96 points, or 0.38%, to 30,129.47, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.07%, to 3,689.98 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 36.80 points, or 0.29%, to 12,771.11.
Drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE climbed following a deal with the United States to supply 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by July.
''Merck & Co Inc MRK agreed to supply the US government with up to 100,000 doses of its COVID-19 treatment, sending its stock higher,'' Reuters reported.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|3707.75
|Today Daily Change
|13.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|3694.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3671.86
|Daily SMA50
|3560.2
|Daily SMA100
|3477.86
|Daily SMA200
|3215.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3703
|Previous Daily Low
|3674.75
|Previous Weekly High
|3731.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3654.25
|Previous Monthly High
|3674.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|3277.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3692.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3685.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3678.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3662.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3650.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3706.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3718.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3734.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trimmed Tuesday’s losses, remains below 0.7600
Hopes about a Brexit deal pressured the greenback. Higher equities further underpin the Australian dollar. Extremely thin market conditions expected as most countries celebrate the Christmas holiday.
GBP/USD deal or no deal?
Brexit never-ending drama continues and contradictory headlines keep flooding news feeds. Hopes are for a deal, GBP/USD trades around 1.3500.
XAU/USD rebounds from near $1855 toward $1880
Gold is rising on Wednesday on the back of a weaker US dollar and amid an improvement in market sentiment. Speculations about a Brexit deal boosted markets and the demand for riskier assets.
Yearn.Finance price can quickly explode towards $32,000 if bulls can push it above this level
Yearn.Finance is trading at $23,290 at the time of writing and remains bounded inside a tightening pattern awaiting a clear breakout or breakdown. Bulls will need to push the digital asset above a crucial support level to have the upper hand.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.