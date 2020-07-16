Wall Street close: Stocks bleeding on mixed data and sentiment

- S&P 500 -11.59 (-0.36%) to 3,214.97.
- Dow -138.90 (-0.52%) to 26,731.20.
- Nasdaq -84.76 (-0.80%) to 10,465.73.
US stocks were on the back foot on Thursday, while investors digested a deluge of earnings as well as the labour market data.
At the same time, investors continue to look for clues as to when a slowdown in the US epidemic might emerge.
The Asian session led the way, souring on a mixed data flow reaffirmed that the road to recovery may be a long and winding one.
In Us equities, most of the damage started in a pullback in the technology sectors.
As for earnings, the Bank of America (BofA) and Morgan Stanley (MS) reports for their Q2 earnings were mixed.
BofA saw the pandemic cut its profit in half, while Morgan posted a record quarter on booming fixed-income trading.
Meanwhile, as for the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this was portrayed through the Labor Department’s weekly jobless claims which had revealed that another 1.3 million workers filed unemployment claims, worse than consensus economists had forecast.
On the positive side, US Retail Sales skyrocketed by 7.5% last month smashing the expected 5%.
"But these data were treated largely as ‘old news’ given virus developments. Nonetheless, the rise took the level of spending back to pre-lockdown levels. The sustainability of this rebound will be determined to a large degree by whether another fiscal deal is reached," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
In related markets, we had 10-year Treasury (^TNX) -1.8 bps to yield 0.6120%, Crude -$0.48 (-1.17%) to $40.72 a barrel and Gold -$17.50 (-0.96%) to $1,796.30 per ounce.
S&P 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3208
|Today Daily Change
|-12.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|3220
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3126.45
|Daily SMA50
|3062.14
|Daily SMA100
|2894.06
|Daily SMA200
|3037.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3242.5
|Previous Daily Low
|3202
|Previous Weekly High
|3184.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|3115
|Previous Monthly High
|3233.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|2936.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3227.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3217.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3200.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3160
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3281.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.