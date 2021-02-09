Wall Street Close: S&P 500 snaps six-day win streak as bulls take a breather

- The S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday amid some minor pre-US cash close selling.
- The index remained well supported above 3900 and fundamentals remain supportive.
The S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday as a result of some minor selling pressure seen right ahead of the US cash close. In the end, the major US index dropped 0.1% on the day, but remained well supported above the 3900 level. Meanwhile, the Dow finished flat and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.1%.
It was very much a day of consolidation after a stunning run to the upside in recent days. Tuesday did not see any notable fundamental developments on any of the major themes driving equity markets; there was no notable news regarding the passage of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9T fiscal stimulus package through the Congress, nor regarding the vaccines or the pandemic (aside from the WHO concluding that it essentially cannot determine the origin on Covid-19), or on the central bank front. Meanwhile, US Covid-19 infections continue to drop and it seems as though risks regarding potentially vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variants remain are yet to realise just yet.
After-market earnings reports also continued the recent trend of surpassing analyst expectations; Fiserv Inc, Match Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Well Tower and Lyft all reported earnings and for the most part beat forecasts. Twitter also released earnings and beat on top and bottom lines. However, TWTR shares are a little lower in after-market trade given the companies warnings that it expected user growth to slow going forward.
Aside from something coming out of left field (like a new completely vaccine-resistant Covid-19 strain that puts the global vaccination effort back to square one, or some other major catastrophe like a major war), the greatest risk to markets right now might be lofty valuations. Recent moves in small-cap, highly shorted stocks such as GameStop and more recently in crypto-currencies such as Dogecoin and now Bitcoin are triggering fears that recent price action in the major indices is being driven more by “animal spirits” than fundamentals (i.e. investors are rushing in due to Fear Of Missing Out, or in anticipation of high returns).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD firms above 0.7700 on the greenback´s broad weakness
The AUD/USD is up for a third consecutive day, struggling to extend gains. The poor performance of equities and broad USD weakness maintained the pair ranging.
DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Gold: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance
The DXY is trading down to a one-week low as a drop in US Treasury yields raised doubts about the outlook for the greenback when considering the fiscal stimulus package that the Democrats are proposing.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.