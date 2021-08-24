Wall Street Close: S&P 500, Nasdaq refresh record top but meme stocks steal the show

- US equities mark another positive day on stimulus news, vaccine optimism and hopes of delayed tapering.
- GameStop, AMC lead the bullish impulse, Pinduoduo Inc. cheered first-ever quarterly profit.
- Virus, stimulus and US Durable Goods Orders can entertain traders, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key.
US stocks marked another pleasant day for bulls by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. While hopes of faster jabbing and monetary relief from the US joined the receding odds for tapering to favor the up-moves of the benchmark indices, meme stocks followed the social media jitters to woo the traders.
Read: Forex Today: Focus on Jackson Hole and the coronavirus Delta variant
Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.09% or 30.55 points to 35,366 whereas S&P 500 and Nasdaq both refreshed record top with 4,492.81 and 15,034.90 levels before closing with 0.15% and 0.52% respective daily gains.
US Senior Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci raised expectations to get the covid control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up. The latest move by the US Food and Drug Administration, full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, adds to the positives. Even so, Reuters said, “The average number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen by 23% over the previous seven-day period, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during a Tuesday press call.”
Further, the US House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion budget and is progressing on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which in turn boosts the stimulus hopes.
Softer US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data for August, 9 versus 25 expected, joins the first rise in the New Home Sales in four months to weigh on the push back the Fed’s tapering concerns as policymakers brace for Jackson Hole Symposium. The mixed data currently looks at the US Durable Goods Orders for July, forecast -0.3% versus +0.9% prior, for further firming up odds favoring the need for easy money policies.
Talking about stock-specific news, GameStop soared 27% and the AMC rose over 20% amid WallStreetBets chatters while Pinduoduo Inc. surged 22% on an upbeat quarterly report. Further, Best Buy Co. Inc. also benefited from the strong earnings report while positing over 8.0% of a daily upside.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 4.2 basis points (bps) to 1.297% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on the coronavirus and stimulus headlines while waiting for the US Durable Goods Orders. However, cautious sentiment ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium event could restrict the market moves.
EUR/USD higher in range at around 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair has ticked higher on Tuesday, slowly grinding higher amid a better market mood. Investors cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and Fed Powell’s words.
GBP/USD holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3747 but was unable to hold on to gains beyond a Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3730. The pair advanced amid a better market mood backed by diminished chances of US Federal Reserve tapering.
XAU/USD consolidates above $1,800, markets await technical breakout
After rising to its strongest level since August 5 at $1,809.59 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday, good lost its bullish momentum and not looks to close the day flat around $1,805.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
US Durable Goods Orders figures for July are projected to have dropped in July. Expectations may be low as the drop in consumer confidence came only in August, After several days of dollar strength, an upbeat US figure could trigger a correction.