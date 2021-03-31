Wall Street Close: S&P 500 hits fresh intra-day highs to celebrate the end of Q1

- The S&P 500 hit fresh intra-day highs just shy of the 4000 before pulling back to close in the 3970s.
- Quarter-end flows, strong data and anticipation ahead of Biden’s infrastructure announcement have all been cited as positives.
The various banks/institutions calling for a cascade of quarter-end selling in US equity markets were left red in the face by Wednesday’s price action. The S&P 500 hit fresh intra-day all-time highs in the mid-3990s, before dropping back to close at 3973, which still amounted to gains of about 0.4% on the day. The Nasdaq 100 was the outperformer of the major US indices, gaining 1.5% amid subdued pre-US President Joe Biden infrastructure announcement conditions. The Dow dropped 0.3% and the Russell 2K gained 1.1%. The VIX saw a modest 0.21 vol drop to 19.40.
In terms of the GICS sectors; energy and financials underperformed with both losing 0.9% on the session. The former was dragged lower by a sharp drop in crude oil prices in the final hours of the US session (WTI is now trading under $59.50, down nearly 2.0% on the session), while the latter continues to reflect some regulatory concerns in wake of the Archegos Capital Management debacle. The information technology sector was the best performer (hence outperformance in the Nasdaq 100), gaining 1.5%, with Apple gaining after being upgraded by UBS and with strength in Microsoft after to company secured a $22B contract with the US army.
Monthly/Quarterly performance
On the month, the S&P 500 gained 4.25%, the Dow gained 6.63% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. On the quarter, that means the S&P 500 closed 5.78% higher, the Dow added 7.77% and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 2.78%.
Driving the day
Rather than selling, month/quarter-end buying was the name of the game on Wednesday. But there were other positive factors for equity investors to latch onto. Firstly, US data was for the most part positive; the latest monthly employment change estimate from ADP points to a solid NFP number this Friday and the Chicago PMI survey (also for the month of March) points to a strong ISM manufacturing PMI survey on Thursday. Admittedly, February Pending Homes Sales data was pretty bad, but housing data has generally been very strong as of late, so one poor print is not too much of a concern.
Elsewhere, traders also cited anticipation of Biden’s infrastructure announcement. The President is currently speaking and is, as expected, unveiling the $2.25T American “jobs” plan, which is part one of a two part transformative investment in the nation’s infrastructure (part two is going to be unveiled next month and is called the American “families” plan). The news that France has gone back into a strict nationwide lockdown did not appear to dent sentiment at all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected from around 1.1750
The greenback recovers its strength ahead of US President Biden’s announcement on infrastructure investment, despite a better market mood.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area
Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.