Wall Street Close: S&P 500 ekes out the highest level since Feb on tech stock surge

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • S&P 500: 3,251.84, up 0.8%.
  • Dow Jones industrial average: 26,680.87, up 0.1%.
  • Nasdaq composite: 10,767.09, up 2.5%.

US benchmarks have all now exceeded the June highs following Monday's bull-trend extensions.

US stocks were erasing early losses as tech giants surged.

Investors also remained optimistic over the hopes for a vaccine as well as prospects of the next tranche of stimulus this week.

The consumer discretionary sector, which contains Amazon, led gains in the blue-chip index, rising nearly 2% intraday. 

Tech mega-caps including Apple  Microsoft, Netflix and Facebook all soared as investors continued crowding in popular stay-at-home trades.

AstraZeneca and Synairgen both revealed optimistic trial data for their experimental coronavirus vaccines, though only the latter's stock jumped.

Consequently, the S&P 500 ended +0.84% at 3,251.84, the Dow +0.03% at 26,680.93 and the Nasdaq was higher by 2.51% to finish at 10,767.09.

The next tranche of stimulus

US politicians will begin discussing the next tranche of stimulus this week and the Republicans are reportedly planning a $1 trillion package.

The Democrats are eyeing up something closer to $3.5 trillion.

The 11th hour

Meanwhile, as noted by analysts at ANZ bank, after the fourth day of talks, European Union leaders are reportedly close to hashing out the final details of the EUR750 billion emergency stimuli:

The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden (who have been sitting on the conservative side) are reportedly satisfied with the allocation of EUR390b in grants (down from EUR500b) and the remaining EUR360b becoming low interest loans.

However, the finer details are yet to be discussed and there is still a very real possibility that consensus cannot be reached across all aspects of the agreement, such as those relating to climate issues. Consensus among all 27 member states is required to forge ahead. 

 

Also looking forward, for Tuesday, officials from Merck (MRK), Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) are set to testify on July 21 before the House Committee of Energy and Commerce to discuss their work in creating inoculations for COVID-19.

S&P 500 notes and levels

S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Nothing but blue skies from now on?


The S&P 500 breaks a key technical level as the uptrend continues on vaccine hopes

S&P 500 top movers: CTXS and AMZN surge on hiked price targets

 

Overview
Today last price 3245.75
Today Daily Change 24.75
Today Daily Change % 0.77
Today daily open 3221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3138.86
Daily SMA50 3074.09
Daily SMA100 2898.94
Daily SMA200 3040.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3228.5
Previous Daily Low 3204.5
Previous Weekly High 3242.5
Previous Weekly Low 3129.25
Previous Monthly High 3233.25
Previous Monthly Low 2936.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3219.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3213.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 3207.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 3194
Daily Pivot Point S3 3183.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 3231.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 3242
Daily Pivot Point R3 3255.5

 

 

 

 

