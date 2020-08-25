Wall Street Close: S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time closing high

Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60.02 points, or 0.21%, to 28,248.44.

US benchmarks were once again bid and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time closing highs on Tuesday.

Positive developments in US-China trade talks and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic has kept spirits up as traders look through the economic shambles and instead bank of ongoing stimulus to save the day.

Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60.02 points, or 0.21%, to 28,248.44, the S&P 500 added12.34 points, or 0.36%, to 3,443.62 and the Nasdaq Compositeput on 86.75 points, or 0.76%, to 11,466.47

Bucking the trend was the Dow, which has yet to reclaim its February high, ended the session lower. Apple Inc AAPL weighed heaviest on all three indexes, its stock retreating days ahead of its 4-to-1 stock split.

Meanwhile, a conversation between US and Chinese officials indicate the Phase 1 trade deal between the two countries is intact. Reports from overnight as the Tokyo session got going that China is planning to lift its purchase rate of US goods lifted the mood.

