Wall Street Close: Solid US data keep hopes burning

NASDAQ closed up 29.03 points, or 0.27%, at 10,940.62.

DJIA closed up 390.74 points, or 1.47%, at 26,892.34.

S&P 500 closed up 35.10 points, or 1.07%, at 3,305.

US stocks were stronger at the start of the week ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday and as a closely-watched manufacturing gauge rose for the sixth month in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 1.2% to 26,829.71 and the S&P 500 advanced by 0.8% to 3,294.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.2% to 11.016.50.

In respect to the elections, analysts at ANZ bank said that ''whatever the outcome, central bank policy is poised to remain extremely accommodative globally and markets appear to have embraced that liquidity theme at the start of November.''

As for the performers, energy, materials and industrials were among the biggest gainers, while communication services, technology and consumer discretionary were the decliners on Monday.

On the data front, the US ISM manufacturing index rose 3.9 points in October to 59.3 with strong momentum in that sector for the start of the fourth quarter.

