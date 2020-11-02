Wall Street Close: Solid US data keep hopes burning

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • NASDAQ closed up 29.03 points, or 0.27%, at 10,940.62.
  • DJIA closed up 390.74 points, or 1.47%, at 26,892.34.
  • S&P 500  closed up 35.10 points, or 1.07%, at 3,305.

US stocks were stronger at the start of the week ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday and as a closely-watched manufacturing gauge rose for the sixth month in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by 1.2% to 26,829.71 and the S&P 500 advanced by 0.8% to 3,294.80, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.2% to 11.016.50.

In respect to the elections, analysts at ANZ bank said that ''whatever the outcome, central bank policy is poised to remain extremely accommodative globally and markets appear to have embraced that liquidity theme at the start of November.''

As for the performers, energy, materials and industrials were among the biggest gainers, while communication services, technology and consumer discretionary were the decliners on Monday.

On the data front, the US ISM manufacturing index rose 3.9 points in October to 59.3 with strong momentum in that sector for the start of the fourth quarter.

S&P 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3282.5
Today Daily Change 37.50
Today Daily Change % 1.16
Today daily open 3245
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3429.68
Daily SMA50 3406.9
Daily SMA100 3315.06
Daily SMA200 3125.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3305.25
Previous Daily Low 3234.25
Previous Weekly High 3439.25
Previous Weekly Low 3234.25
Previous Monthly High 3548.25
Previous Monthly Low 3234.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3261.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3278.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 3217.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 3190.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 3146.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 3288.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 3332.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 3359.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7050 ahead of RBA, US elections

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7050 ahead of RBA, US elections

The AUD/USD pair is holding on to modest gains after briefly piercing the 0.7000 level at the beginning of the week. RBA expected to slash the cash rate to a record low of 0.1%.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD moving dangerously close to 1.1600

EUR/USD moving dangerously close to 1.1600

The shared currency is among the worst performers, down against the greenback to the 1.1620 region, as upbeat data was overshadowed by coronavirus concerns.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

XAU/USD prints fresh highs, looks at $1900

The yellow metal is rising modestly on Monday as it continues to recover from the one-month low it hit on Thursday at $,1859/oz. Recently the ounce climbed to $1,895, the strongest since Wednesday.

Gold News

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises

Keep America Great or Build Back Better? President Donald Trump is behind Joe Biden in opinion polls yet the race is far from decided – at least not for markets which have been reacting nervously in the last full week before the vote.

Read more

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures